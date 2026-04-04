4 More Deaths, 787 Infected with Measles Symptoms in One Day

Across the country, four more people have died with symptoms of the airborne disease measles in the last 24 hours. Additionally, symptoms of the disease have been found in 787 more individuals during this period.

This information was announced in a notification issued by the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday afternoon (April 4).

According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of suspected measles patients in the last 24 hours is 787. Cumulatively, from March 15 to Saturday, the total number of suspected measles patients stands at 6,476. On the other hand, 60 new confirmed measles cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With these, the total number of confirmed measles patients from March 15 to date has reached 826.

Meanwhile, 4 suspected measles patients died in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of suspected measles patient deaths from March 15 to Saturday to 98. Among these, 16 deaths were confirmed measles cases.

Conversely, a total of 4,628 suspected new measles patients have been admitted to hospitals from March 15 to Saturday. During this period, 2,654 individuals have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.