Discussion on Bangladesh-Pakistan warplanes, India under close observation

New Delhi has said that India is keeping a close eye on possible talks between Bangladesh and Pakistan regarding the purchase of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and the resulting situation. According to India, such matters may affect national security.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this at the weekly press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs of India on Friday (January 9).

Responding to a question about the recent visit of Bangladesh Air Force Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan to Islamabad and the discussion on fighter jets there, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are keeping a close eye on any situation that may affect national security.”

In the press conference, the issue of resumption of direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29 also came up. In response to a question whether Bangladesh has sought New Delhi’s permission to use Indian airspace in this regard, he said, “Such matters will be settled as per the existing Air Services Agreement between Bangladesh and India.”

In addition, highlighting India’s position on attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are noticing an alarming trend of repeated attacks on the homes and businesses of minorities by extremists in Bangladesh. Such communal incidents need to be dealt with quickly and strictly.”

Randhir Jaiswal said, ‘There has been a “disturbing tendency” to attribute such violence to personal enmity, political disputes or other irrelevant reasons.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, ‘Such a lenient approach only encourages extremists and criminals and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities.’

In response to a question about the absence of major political parties in the national elections of Bangladesh and Myanmar and non-participation of the elections, he said that India has always stood for inclusive elections.

Randhir Jaiswal also said in this regard, “India continues to support and call for participatory and inclusive elections, so that a credible public opinion or public mandate is established.”