The Indian government has now opened its mouth about the World Cup game in Bangladesh

In the wake of the release of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, the tension has increased in the cricket circles of Bangladesh and India. This tension has not been confined to the cricket field but has even entered the political arena. In such a situation, the Government of India has said that they are ready to extend a warm welcome to all the participating countries. However, whether the Bangladesh team will play in the T20 World Cup or not, it completely depends on the final decision of Dhaka.

On Friday (January 9), the Indian media Times of India reported that the country’s central government is monitoring the situation at all times and is in regular contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, India will not react until the Bangladesh government clarifies its final position. Official sources said, “It is a multinational tournament. As per the Olympic Charter, India welcomes all participating countries. If Bangladesh wants to withdraw from the T20 World Cup or decide to change the venue, it is entirely their decision. The first decision should be taken by Dhaka.”

The Indian government has clarified that the position of Pakistan and Bangladesh is different. India has a specific sports policy with regard to Pakistan—there will be no bilateral matches between the two countries and no opportunity to play series in each other’s countries. However, Pakistan-India matches in international tournaments are usually held at neutral venues. While there are obstacles at various levels for Pakistan, India says there is no obstacle for Bangladesh. Official sources also said, “Full security measures will be taken when the Bangladesh team comes to play. India always wants to welcome participating countries. Whether they play or not is the sole decision of Bangladesh.”

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will start from February 7 with the participation of 20 teams, hosted by India and Sri Lanka. According to the schedule, the Bangladesh team is scheduled to play three matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already sent a letter to the ICC demanding a change of venue due to security issues. The final decision is yet to come.