Don’t take law into your own hands: Police Headquarters

Against the backdrop of two deaths in two separate incidents of mass beatings in Dhaka University (DU) in the city and Jahangirnagar University (JU) in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, the Police Headquarters in a statement today asked all not to take the law into their own hands.

“The incidents of killing people in brutal mass beatings are being witnessed in recent times. Such kind of mob justice is in no way acceptable. So, Bangladesh Police is committed to take tougher legal action against those who would take the law into their own hands,” the statement said.

There are provisions in the existing laws of the land to expose those people who commit wrongdoings or crimes to justice, it added.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. If anyone commits crimes, hand him directly over to the law. In no way, anyone can take the law into their own hands,” the statement continued.

The Police Headquarters called upon the countrymen to make phone calls over to National Emergency Hotline Service 999 or communicate with nearby police stations if anyone commits crimes and requesting all not to take the law into

their own hands.

It has sought cordial cooperation from the countrymen to stop recurrence of the incidents of mob justice or mass beating.

“Bangladesh Police is committed to maintain the country’s law and order alongside ensuring safety to the people’s lives and properties,” the statement ended.