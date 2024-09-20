বাংলা
Friday, September 20, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Don’t take law into your own hands: Police Headquarters
National

Don’t take law into your own hands: Police Headquarters

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 1 minutes read

Against the backdrop of two deaths in two separate incidents of mass beatings in Dhaka University (DU) in the city and Jahangirnagar University (JU) in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, the Police Headquarters in a statement today asked all not to take the law into their own hands.

“The incidents of killing people in brutal mass beatings are being witnessed in recent times. Such kind of mob justice is in no way acceptable. So, Bangladesh Police is committed to take tougher legal action against those who would take the law into their own hands,” the statement said.

There are provisions in the existing laws of the land to expose those people who commit wrongdoings or crimes to justice, it added.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. If anyone commits crimes, hand him directly over to the law. In no way, anyone can take the law into their own hands,” the statement continued.

   

The Police Headquarters called upon the countrymen to make phone calls over to National Emergency Hotline Service 999 or communicate with nearby police stations if anyone commits crimes and requesting all not to take the law into
their own hands.

It has sought cordial cooperation from the countrymen to stop recurrence of the incidents of mob justice or mass beating.

“Bangladesh Police is committed to maintain the country’s law and order alongside ensuring safety to the people’s lives and properties,” the statement ended.

You may also like

Home adviser asks police to be truly people friendly

People to get benefit of giving magistracy power to army: Home Adviser

Ansar-VDP to be transformed into skilled, professional force: Home Adviser

Expose drug godfathers to justice: Home Adviser

Germany to provide 1 billion Euro to Bangladesh: Rizwana

Govt expects WB’s budget support this year: Salehuddin

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

UN adopts Bangladesh co-sponsored resolution against Israeli occupation of Palestine
Hasan Mahmud puts India in trouble at lunch
People to get benefit of giving magistracy power to army: Home Adviser
Hasina, 162 others sued over attempt to murder deliveryman

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More