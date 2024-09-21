Bangladesh to sign deal to import power from Nepal soon: Adviser

Bangladesh is poised to sign the tripartite agreement with Nepal and India soon to import hydropower from Nepal via Indian transmission lines, according to Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Md Fouzul Kabir Khan.

“A delegation of the interim government will visit Nepal soon to sign the agreement for import and export of power,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a reception programme marking Nepal’s National and Constitution Day at a city hotel on Friday evening.

Bangladesh, Nepal and India recently agreed to sign an agreement to import 40MW of electricity from Nepal via India six years after they reached an understanding on energy cooperation, according to the official source.

At the reception, hosted by Nepal Embassy in Dhaka, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser expressed satisfaction over the growing engagements between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Commending the friendship and cooperation of Nepal and Nepali people, he underscored the need to accelerate bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, energy, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts, among others.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted that the day marked the historic promulgation of a democratic and inclusive Constitution in 2015.

“The day reminds us of the Nepali spirit of patriotism, democracy, and diversity, and is a testimony to the Nepali people’s ability to resolve their political issues and differences on their own,” he said.

He said as Bangladesh is passing through a transition period, Nepal is committed to stand by the interim government and its people with solidarity to provide all support and cooperation.

The envoy also mentioned that a tripartite deal on the export of 40 MW electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian transmission line is expected to be concluded sometime soon.

Shedding light on the relationship between Nepal and Bangladesh, he emphasized the need to leverage the transformative power of solidarity and cooperation to boost connectivity and propel economic development and prosperity for the mutual benefit of the peoples of both countries.

A cultural programme showcasing Nepali folk-dance performances was held in the second half of the event.

The event was attended by political leaders of Bangladesh, high-level government officials, ambassadors, heads of missions and diplomats, representatives of international organizations, business leaders, media personnel, and members of the Nepali community living in Bangladesh.