Wednesday, August 14, 2024
National

Dr Yunus visits Abu Sayeed’s Rangpur house, consoles his parents

by Salauddin
Interim government’s Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today visited the house of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR) killed in police firing during the student’s quota reform movement, to console his parents.

Dr Yunus also offered ziarat at Sayeed’s grave and talked to his family members for some times after he arrived in Babanpur village of Pirganj upazila this morning.

He handed over national flag to Sayeed’s parents and family members as well.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan were present as they are accompanying the chief adviser during his Rangpur visit.

   

Upon his arrival at Dhaka airport on Thursday from France, Dr Yunus recalled Abu Sayeed and became emotional.

“At this moment, I am remembering Abu Sayeed, whose image is etched in the memory of every Bangladeshi. Nobody can forget it. What an incredibly brave young man he was! He stood in front of guns, and since then, no young man or woman has given up. They have moved forward and said, shoot as much as you can. We are here,” he said.

Abu Sayeed, who was a key coordinator of the student’s quota reform movement for civil service jobs at BRUR, led protest from the front during the movement. He was an English Department student of the BRUR.

On July 16 last, Sayeed was killed in police firing during the movement. He was buried in Pirganj upazila the next day.

   

