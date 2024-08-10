বাংলা
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Dr Yunus visits injured victims of student movement at RpMCH
National

Dr Yunus visits injured victims of student movement at RpMCH

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 8 views 1 minutes read

Interim government’s Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today visited the injured victims of the quota reform movement at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH).

During the visit, he inquired about the condition of the injured ones and gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the victims.

Earlier in the morning, Dr Yunus arrived in Babanpur village of Pirganj upazila here. The chief adviser went to the home of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR), who was killed in police firing during the student’s quota reform movement, to console his parents.

Dr Yunus offered ziarat at Abu Sayeed’s grave and talked to his family members.

   

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan were present as they were accompanying the chief adviser during the Rangpur visit.

Abu Sayeed, who was a key coordinator of the student’s quota reform movement for civil service jobs at BRUR, led the protest from the front during the movement. He was an English Department student of the BRUR.

On July 16 last, Sayeed was killed in police firing during the movement. He was buried in Pirganj upazila the next day.

You may also like

All are equal before law, no chance to create division: Dr Yunus

Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman arrested in capital

No holiday on Aug 15

Two more advisers to interim government sworn-in

BB governor, BSEC chairman to be appointed soon: Salehuddin

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed sworn in as 25th CJ

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

BB governor, BSEC chairman to be appointed soon: Salehuddin
Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed sworn in as 25th CJ
Build new Bangladesh remembering Sayeed, others’ sacrifice: Dr Yunus
Dr Yunus visits Abu Sayeed’s Rangpur house, consoles his parents

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More