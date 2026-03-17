Drone and Rocket Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

International news agencies Reuters and AFP have reported that the US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, has been subjected to multiple drone and rocket attacks.

Iraqi security sources stated that this was one of the most intense attacks in recent times. During the assault, multiple explosions were heard in the embassy area, and the defense system activated, intercepting several drones.

Approximately six hours prior to the attack, the embassy authorities had issued a new security alert for US citizens residing in Iraq. It highlighted the possibility of an attack and advised avoiding unnecessary movement.

The alert stated that pro-Iranian armed groups had carried out multiple attacks in Baghdad’s international area. This area is known as the ‘Green Zone,’ where embassies of various countries and important government installations are located.

Initially, no casualties were reported. However, security has been tightened in and around the embassy area following the attack, and additional forces have been deployed.

According to analysts, such attacks are increasing due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The security situation in Iraq, in particular, is becoming more precarious due to the strained relations between Iran and the United States.

Previously, this diplomatic area in Baghdad has experienced multiple rocket attacks. Iran-backed armed groups are typically blamed for these assaults. There are concerns that the risk of such attacks may further increase in the current situation.