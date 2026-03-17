Arab Muslim Countries Pressure US to ‘Annihilate’ Iran

The United States and Israel have been conducting military operations against Iran since February 28. Initially, the Gulf Arab countries were reluctant to participate directly, but their stance has now changed.

Sources indicate that these countries want Iran’s military capabilities to be reduced so that they cannot pose a threat to Gulf oil supplies. Tehran has already launched missile and drone attacks on US bases, major airports, and oil installations, which is escalating security concerns in the region.

Arab countries are now urging the United States not to cease its operations against Iran. Experts suggest that Trump aims to demonstrate regional support to Washington, thereby gaining international recognition for the operation.