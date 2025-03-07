Dry weather forecasted over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted weather may remain dry for the next 24 hours begins from this morning.

“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country”, said the forecast begins from 9am today.

Trough of low lies over the West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 33.3 degree Celsius at Bandarban district and today’s minimum temperature 12.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Sylhet district.

The sun sets at 06.04pm today and rises at 06.16am tomorrow in the capital.