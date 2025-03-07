বাংলা
Friday, March 7, 2025
Old video of different incidents falsified as Hasina's meeting with UN team: BanglaFact
National

Old video of different incidents falsified as Hasina’s meeting with UN team: BanglaFact

by Mir Shakil
by Mir Shakil

An old video of different incidents has been circulated demanding a meeting with the UN team with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was overthrown in the July uprising, 2024.

This information came to light after an investigation by ‘BanglaFact’, a fact-checking and media research unit under the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB).

The organisation’s investigation showed that in 2023, a video of Sheikh Hasina being given a civic reception in London was uploaded and posted on social media demanding a meeting with the UN team in Delhi.

BanglaFact found various posts on social media showing Sheikh Hasina’s photo being circulated in Delhi demanding a UN team meeting, with the same photo being used to welcome her to the Awami League’s 2023 reception in London.

The fact-checking organisation said the old video was circulated in a different incident.

