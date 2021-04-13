E-poster published on Bangla New Year

An e-poster has been published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking Bangla New Year-1428.

The specially designed poster is titled, “As an independent nation, in order to stand keeping head high before the world, we have to establish the dignity of our language, literature, culture and heritage at home and abroad.” Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a press release said.

The national implementation committee has requested all to spread the e-poster widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.