An earthquake shook Dhaka and various parts of Bangladesh this morning (January 7, 2025), with tremors felt in Nepal, India, Bhutan, and China. The quake occurred at 7:05 AM local time, originating from Tibet. Panic-stricken residents evacuated buildings, although no reports of casualties or damages have surfaced yet.

Experts warn that Bangladesh, situated in a seismically active region, remains at risk of major earthquakes. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert for aftershocks.