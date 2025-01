Powerful tremors shook Nepal’s capital Kathmandu just before dawn on Tuesday, an AFP reporter said, after a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck a remote Himalayan region near Mount Everest.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake was located 93 kilometres (57 miles) from Lobuche in Nepal, along the mountainous border with Tibet in China. Buildings shook in Kathmandu, more than 200 kilometres to the southeast.