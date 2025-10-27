EC completes over 90% preparations for election: EC Secretary

Election Commission Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhter Ahmed today said the EC has already completed over 90 percent preparations for holding the upcoming 13th national elections.

“Election preparation is 90-95% complete for a parliamentary . . . it would be cent percent after the registration of observers and political parties by next week,” he said while briefing journalists at his office at the Nirbachon Bhaban in city’s Agargaon area.

The EC Secretary said that the EC has been lagging behind in two issues – one is the registration of political parties and the other is the registration of election observer groups.

“Primarily we have taken 22 political parties into consideration for registration and already collected some relevant information from the ground level,” he said, adding, “Insallah it would be completed within this week”.

Replying to a question, Akhter Ahmed said that the commission has been scrutinizing the local observer organizations and hopefully it would be completed within this week.

Replying to a proposal for the amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) by BNP, the EC Secretary said that the subject is now pending with the law ministry and the commission will take decision on this issue later.

The Consensus Commission has already elaborately discussed with different political parties on this issue and there is no dispute at all to this end, the secretary said, adding that the commission is considering the proposals regarding RPO from five dimensions.

Replying to a question regarding the allocation of election symbol for National Citizen Party (NCP), the EC Secretary said that the commission has already cleared its stand. Till now, there is no alternative proposal regarding the subject to the commission, he added.