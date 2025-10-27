Police’s role paramount for free, fair and impartial election: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that the role of the police is of paramount importance in ensuring that the upcoming parliamentary elections are held in a free, fair, and neutral manner.

“All expect that the police will set a standard in the next election—one that will be praised both in Bangladesh and on the global stage,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a crime review meeting held at the “Hall of Pride” conference room in the Police Headquarters here.

The Home Adviser said the government and the police have been making every effort to ensure an exemplary election.

The Home Adviser stressed the need for enforcing the law with justice, integrity, and humanity.

Addressing the police, Jahangir said the police are not only the protectors of law and order but also symbols of security and democratic rights for the people.

Stating that mutual dialogue among political parties regarding the upcoming elections is ongoing, the Home Adviser urged police personnel not to lend support to any particular political party ahead of the elections.

The Home Adviser urged all police personnel to remain alert against any subversive acts aimed at disrupting law and order by fascists and their cohorts.

“But, make sure no innocent is harassed,” he said.

Calling upon senior police officers, the Home Affairs Adviser said steps should be taken to enhance the professionalism, team spirit, discipline, and morale of subordinate officers and troops.

He added that strict administrative and legal action should be taken against subordinates who lack professionalism, discipline, or obedience, or who show disrespect toward the government and the state.

The Adviser also said that frequent core committee meetings should be called at the district level.

“Political harassment cases should be withdrawn quickly, and false cases should be settled as soon as possible,” he said.

Jahangir said the Special Branch of the Police should be made more active.

“The operation to recover looted or lost or illegal weapons from the police station must be expedited,” he said.

He also said that the security of the KPIs in the district must be strengthened.

“Accidents like fire are increasing. Everyone, including the police, must be vigilant in this regard,” he said.

Jahangir said that attacks on the police will not be tolerated under any circumstances, asking the concerned to take immediate legal action in this regard.

Mentioning that cyber crime is increasing recently, he said, adding “Young police officers must play a leading role in preventing such crimes.”

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam.

At the crime review meeting, the adviser answered various questions of DIGs of different ranges, Metropolitan Police Commissioners and District Police Superintendents and provided necessary suggestions.