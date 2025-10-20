EC holds meeting with law enforcement agencies

The Election Commission (EC) has started meeting with representatives of law enforcement agencies ahead of parliamentary election.

The meeting focused on maintaining law and order at polling stations and across electoral areas, along with other relevant preparatory matters.

The first meeting, presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin, began this morning at 10:30 am at the conference room of the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon, with senior officials of the law enforcement agencies in attendance.

Four election commissioners and the EC Secretary were also present at the meeting.

Home ministry’s Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, representatives from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Armed Forces Division, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, DGFI, NSI, NTMC, RAB, Special Branch (SB) and CID also joined the meeting.