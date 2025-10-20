Canada hails ‘July Charter’, reaffirms support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

Canada has reiterated its firm support for Bangladesh as the country moves towards a peaceful democratic transition through free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections.

“Canada stands with Bangladesh as it moves towards a peaceful transition through free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections,” said Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh in a statement shared on the High Commission’s official Facebook page today.

Hailing the signing of the July National Charter, the envoy noted, “The Charter outlines key democratic reforms for implementation.”

The Canadian High Commissioner, along with members of the diplomatic community, witnessed what was described as an important milestone in Bangladesh’s political journey – the signing of the July National Charter by political parties – following more than a year of consensus building under the Interim Government.

According to the High Commission, the July Charter outlines key democratic reforms for implementation, marking a collective commitment by Bangladesh’s political leadership to advance national unity, accountability, and transparent governance.

Soon after the signing of the July Charter on Friday, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said the signing of the ‘July National Charter 2025’ symbolises a tune of unity, which will guide the nation towards the upcoming national election.

He expressed optimism that a fair and festive election would be held in February next year, maintaining the existing harmony among political stakeholders.

Diplomatic observers have hailed the initiative as a significant step forward in Bangladesh’s ongoing political transition, emphasizing that inclusive participation and adherence to democratic values will strengthen public confidence and ensure lasting stability.

Canada has long been a steadfast development partner of Bangladesh, working across governance, education, gender equality, and human rights sectors. The High Commission’s reaffirmation reflects Canada’s continued engagement in supporting Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and good governance initiatives.