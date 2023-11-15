বাংলা
Friday, November 17, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National EC sets Jan 7 for next JS polls
National

EC sets Jan 7 for next JS polls

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 7 views 1 minutes read

The Election Commission (EC) today set January 7, 2024 for the 12th parliamentary election.

“The voting of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections will be held on January 7, 2024” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said while announcing the election schedule in an address to the nation on state-run television and radio.

The CEC said the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17, he added.

The CEC’s around 15-minute speech was broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar.

The candidates could appeal against the Returning Officers’ (ROs) decisions between December 6 and 15, Awal said, adding, the ROs will distribute election symbols among aspirant candidates on December 18 and the candidates could conduct their electoral campaigns from December 18 to 8am on January 5.

The EC has already finalized the appointment of 66 ROs and 592 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), the CEC said.

Noting that there is necessity to make the electoral process easy and transparent, he said, apart from updating the laws and regulations, the EC has recently introduced two apps to facilitate the aspirant candidates to submit nomination papers online to ensure overall transparency and simplification of the electoral process.

You may also like

PM urges all parties to participate in national polls

PM for global unity to stop ongoing conflicts

Joy to distribute Joy Bangla Youth Award tomorrow

AL to start selling nomination forms Saturday

AL to extend all-out support to EC: Quader

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

AL to extend all-out support to EC: Quader
Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3
EC sets Jan 7 for next JS polls
There is no scope of dialogue now: Quader

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More