Friday, November 17, 2023
National

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

by Mir Shakil
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted until further notice as the depression over the west-central Bay and adjoining area is likely to move north-westwards and further intensify.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty or squally wind may occur over North Bay and adjoining offshore areas, chars and coastal areas of the country, it added.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast, so that they can take shelter within very short notice.

They are also advised to take shelter immediately and not to venture into the deep sea until further notice, the bulletin said.

However, in a separate special weather bulletin valid till 6pm today, the met office also predicted that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary East or north-easterly gusty or squally wind with a speed of speed 60-80 kph, is likely to occur over the regions of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, due to the deep depression.

