EC to register 16 more local poll observer bodies

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to grant registration to 16 more local organizations to observe the 13th parliamentary election slated for February 2026.

The information was disclosed in a public notice signed by EC Secretariat’s Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed today.

According to the notice, any objection or claim regarding the registration of these observer organizations must be submitted in writing to the Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat, Agargaon, Dhaka, within 15 working days – by November 27.

The organizations are: Asho Jati Gori (AJAG), Netrakona Social Development Organization (NSDO), Development Organization of the Rural Poor (DORP), Help Center for Human Rights Foundation, Keraniganj Human Resources Development Society, Dipto Mohila Unnayan Sangstha (DMUS), Rural Economic Social Development Organization (RESDO), Rustic, Bachte Shekha, People’s Association for Social Advancement (PASA), International-ASF-Legal Aid Foundation, Manab Unnayan Kendra (MUK), Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-SCAN), Jubo Academy, Shariatpur Development Society (SDS) and Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB).

Earlier, on November 6, the Election Commission issued a separate notification granting registration to 66 local observer organizations.