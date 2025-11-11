Touhid rejects Indian media claim on terror plot

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain today dismissed Indian media reports claiming that Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed plotted attacks in India using Bangladeshi soil, terming the allegation baseless and unbelievable.

Responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this evening, Touhid briefly commented that there is no reason to believe such reports, published by Indian media outlets.

“Whatever happens, the media will try to put the blame on us,” he said. “But there is no reason to believe this. No sensible person would believe it.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh mission in New Delhi has expressed deep condolence over the tragic death and injuries in a car blast near Red Fort in New Delhi yesterday.

In a message of condolence, Bangladesh High Commissioner and all members of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi extended their heartfelt sympathy to the victims and their families affected by the tragic incident.

“Our earnest thoughts and prayers remain with all those impacted, including their families. Bangladesh stands by India at this distressful hour,” the High Commission said in a statement.