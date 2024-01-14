Economic diplomacy would be Dhaka’s major focus: Hassan Mahmud

Foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said economic diplomacy would be the major focus of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s new government while Dhaka would continue to work with countries both in eastern and western hemispheres.

“I will lay emphasis on economic diplomacy as my major focus,” he said in his maiden interaction with the mainstream media after assuming the charge of his new portfolio.

He said Dhaka was particularly keen to explore expanded economic ties with African and South American nations as part of the economic diplomacy.

Mahmud said maintaining relations with countries in the East and Western hemispheres appeared as a major challenge against the backdrop of growing global polarization.

But, he said, Bangladesh would stick to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s doctrine – friendship to all, malice towards none.

“Different countries have different perspectives, narratives… We do value them and at the end of the day we will work with all (of them),” Mahmud said.

The minister said the new government was not feeling any external pressure as countries in both east and western nations by now showed their interest to work with Dhaka.

He said the elections were free and fair and envoys of the US, UK and all other countries have congratulated the new government and expressed their willingness to work with Dhaka.

Mahmud said under Sheikh Hasina’s premiership Bangladesh was strengthened relations with both the east and west.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Maritime Affairs Unit Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam were present during the interaction.