US to work closely with Bangladesh advancing mutual interest: Haas

Washington will work closely with the new Bangladesh government in the areas of commerce, climate change and Rohingya issue in the coming days, US Ambassador Peter Haas said today.

“I look forward in the coming months to working closely (with Bangladesh) to advance our mutual interest,” he told reporters after his maiden meeting with newly appointed foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the foreign ministry.

The envoy said he had the introductory meeting with the new minister on how the US and Bangladesh will work together in future.

“We talked about the future of Bangladesh-US relationship and how we will work together on issues of mutual important areas such as expanding business opportunities and Rohingyas” he said.

Hass did not take any questions from the journalists.