Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Friday

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, will be celebrated on Friday in the country as the moon of Shawwal month of 1442 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today.

“The moon of Shawwal month of 1442 Hijri was not sighted today in the skyline of the country. So, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday,” Islamic Foundation (IF) Public Relations Officer Shayla Sharmin told BSS after the meeting of National Moon Sighting Committee.

National Moon Sighting Committee Chairman and State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting at the conference room of Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mokarram National Mosque here this evening.