Wednesday, June 7, 2023
National

Electricity situation to ease within 10-15 days: PM

by Salauddin
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the ongoing electricity situation will ease within 10-15 days as more electricity will be added to the national grid.

“We’re compelled to do load-shedding . . . I know people are suffering. I can realize the sufferings of people. We are trying our best. Some 500 more megawatt electricity will be added to the national grid within the next one or two days. More electricity will be added further within 10-15 days. Then there’ll be no suffering,” she said.

The Premier said this while addressing a discussion arranged by the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city, marking the historic Six-Point Day.

She said, unfortunately, this time the people witnessed a high temperature which is abnormal. “We can’t think that the temperature would go up to 41 degrees in Bangladesh,” she said.

She said there is no rain, which aggravated the suffering. “We’re holding meetings time and again to find ways and trying to ease this suffering,” she said.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh doesn’t face this problem alone, which is caused by global reasons.

She said that they kept Bangladesh in a good position and provided electricity to each house, but the global situation has put everything to disorder.

