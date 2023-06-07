None can suppress Bangladesh, PM tells JS

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that none can suppress Bangladesh and the country’s ongoing development will be continued at indomitable pace.

“None can restrain Bangladesh anymore and it is the reality,” she said while taking part in an unscheduled discussion marking the Six-Point-Day.

To this end, she referred to the historic speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 7th March, 1971 speech, in which he asserted that none can hold back Bangladesh.

The people of the country knew that they are the nations of an independent state and they will move around the world with keeping their heads high.

“We had achieved independence through shedding of bloods of millions of martyrs. We can’t let the independence go in vain and we must not do so,” she said.

The Prime Minister reiterated her pledge to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart one by 2041.

“Our today’s commitment is to turn Bangladesh into a Smart one by 2041,” she said.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has gained the status of a developing nation following the footprints of Father of the Nation. Bangabandhu was assassinated at a time when he had built a war-ravaged country socio-economically.

But, after Bangabandhu’s assassination, the country could not move ahead, she said. The Premier however vowed to continue the country’s ongoing advancement at indomitable pace.

“Our advancement will continue at indomitable pace,” she said.

The Premier remembered with due respect the contribution of Shaheed Manu Mia and others, who were killed on the day in a pro-six points demand.

The Awami League under the leadership of Bangabandhu called for a day-long hartal on June 7 in 1966 throughout the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) pressing the demand for autonomy to end the exploitation, deprivation, subjugation and tyranny of the then central government of Pakistan on the people here.

Ten people, including labour leader Manu Mian, Shafique and Shamsul Haque, were killed as the police and paramilitary of the then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR) opened fire on the demonstrators on the day in Dhaka, Tongi and Narayanganj during the hartal.

The Pakistani atrocities intensified the movement for provincial autonomy turning it into the historic mass upsurge in 1969 that subsequently caused the downfall of the reign of Field Marshal Ayub Khan.