Sunday, September 3, 2023
Elevated expressway openes to traffic today

by Salauddin
Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)-Farmgate section isl opened for vehicular movements from today. Three wheelers, bicycles and pedestrians will not be allowed to move on the expressway, while motorbikes cannot run on it right now, project director of Dhaka Elevated Expressway AHMS Akter told BSS earlier.

The length of this section is about 11.5 km. There are 15 ramps for boarding. Out of these, two ramps at Banani and Mohakhali will remain closed for the time being. The maximum speed limit for traffic on the expressway will be 60 km per hour.

The road transport and bridges ministry fixed the toll rates for HSIA-Farmgate section ranging from Taka 80 to Taka 400.

Under category 1, the toll rate for car, taxi, jeep, sports utility vehicle, microbus (under 16 seats) and light truck (under 3 tonnes) for crossing HSIA-Farmgate section from any point is Taka 80.

The toll rate for medium truck (up to six wheels) for crossing the route from any point is Taka 320 under category 2.

Under category 3, the toll rate for truck (over six wheels) for crossing the route from any point is Taka 400. The toll rate for any bus (16 seated or above) for crossing the route from any point is Taka 160 under category 4.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-awaited expressway’s HSIA-Farmgate section unveiling the inaugural plaque at the Old Trade Fair Ground at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar yesterday afternoon.

