Pakistan HC pays farewell call on President

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh today paid a farewell call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here today.

“During the meeting, High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handed over a greeting letter from the President of Pakistan to the President,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS in a briefing.

The Pakistani outgoing envoy expressed his gratitude to the President for providing all-out cooperation during his tenure in Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin thanked the High Commissioner of Pakistan for successfully doing his assignments in Bangladesh.

President’s office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam and secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present.