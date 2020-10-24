Eminent lawyer Barrister Rafique-ul Huq passes away

Renowned lawyer and former attorney general Barrister Rafique-ul Huq passed away at a city hospital this morning at the age of 85.

Huq breathed his last at 8:30 am today while undergoing treatment at ICU in Ad-Deen Hospital in city, hospital’s director Dr. Nahid Yesmin said.

He had been suffering from anaemia and other old age complications, she said.

He is survived by a son and a host of relatives, well-wishers and admirers.

Barrister Huq was under the supervision of Dr Richmond Roland Gomez in the hospital.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) AM Amin Uddin expressed deep shock and sorrow at the demise of Barrister Huq.

SCBA Secretary Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol said Huq’s namaz-e-janaza will be held on SCBA premises at 2:00pm today while he will be buried at Banani graveyard.

Barrister Huq was active in social work. He was life member and vice chairman of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh and member of its National Council (since 1976), life member of Bangladesh National Society for the Blind, chairman of Society for Education and Care of Hearing impaired Children of Bangladesh, chairman of Management Committee of BIRDEM Hospital and Secretary General of the management board of Dhaka Shishu Hospital.

He was born in Kolkata in 1935. His father Mumin-ul Haque was a doctor and his mother Nurjahan Begum was a house wife.

He obtained his law degree in 1960. He completed MA and LLB degrees from Calcutta University. He did bar-at-law from UK in 1962.

During the period of caretaker government in 2007-2008, he was acclaimed for handling cases as a lawyer in favour of the country’s top political leaders.