Emirates pardoned those 25 Bangladeshis

The president of the country, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has pardoned 25 Bangladeshis who were sentenced for holding programs in the United Arab Emirates in solidarity with the July movement.

At the request of the interim government of Bangladesh, all those pardoned were released and sent back to Bangladesh.

The UAE Embassy in Dhaka announced this information in a press release on Sunday (January 11).

It is said that the President of UAE decided to pardon those Bangladeshis in view of the application of the Bangladesh government. These Bangladeshis held a program in UAE during the movement in Bangladesh in July 2024. They were arrested and prosecuted as it violated the laws of that country.

All 25 pardoned Bangladeshis have been released and sent back to Bangladesh. This humanitarian initiative reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to compassion, tolerance and justice. Apart from this, it is indicative of the deep and brotherly relationship between UAE and Bangladesh.

Bangladeshis convicted for participating in a protest in the Emirates were pardoned several times before.