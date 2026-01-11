On the 10th day of the first month of the year, $112 million remittances were released. If the trend of remittances continues, it will exceed 3 billion dollars again at the end of the month, officials of the relevant department of the central bank are expecting.

On Sunday (January 11), Bangladeshi Bank sources said that on the 10th day of the first month of the new year, remittances worth 112.7 million dollars were sent by expatriate Bangladeshis living in different countries. In local currency (as 122 rupees per dollar) which amounts to more than 13 thousand 749 crore rupees. This is $41 million more than the same period last year. In the first 10 days of January last year, 71 crore 7 million dollars came.

Earlier, the highest remittance in the history of the country was 329 crore (3.29 billion) dollars. This remittance came in the month of March of 2024-25 financial year due to Eid. So far this is the highest remittance record in the history of the country. The second highest record was also in May last year, remittances of $297 million.

However, the recently departed Vijay’s month of December broke the record for the second highest remittance inflow and set a new record. 322 crore 67 lakh dollars or about 39 thousand 365 crore taka came in the last month.

According to the statistics of Bangladesh Bank, in the current fiscal year, monthly remittances have come in – $247.78 million in July, $242.19 million in August, $268.58 million in September, $256.35 million in October, $288.95 million in November and $322.66 million in December.