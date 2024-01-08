বাংলা
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
National

Envoys greet PM on her party’s absolute polls wining, promise continued support

by Mir Shakil

Envoys of several countries including India, Russia, China today greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her party Awami League’s absolutely victory in the 12th parliamentary elections, pledging continued support for Bangladesh as they paid courtesy call on her.

“The envoys from India, Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka met the prime minister at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning,” PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Md. Noorelahi Mina told BSS.

Envoys from Nepal, Pakistan, Brazil and Morocco and dean of the diplomatic corps also met the prime minister.

The envoys expressed their firm conviction to continue support to Bangladesh after extending greetings on behalf of their respective countries to the premier.

Sheikh Hasina thanked them and sought help in the journey towards the development and prosperity of her country.

The delegation of Aga Khan Diplomatic Representatives met the premier as well.

