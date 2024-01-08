Electoral pledges to be executed fully: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the future Bangladesh would be a smart and prosperous as our electoral pledges would be executed fully during the incumbent regime.

“We will administer the country in line with the respect of people’s mandate…and all the pledges surfaced at the electoral manifestoes would be executed strictly”, he said.

Quader also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said this in a post press briefing of 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections held at the media center of the Dhaka district Awami League office at Tejgaon here this afternoon.

“Tomorrow’s Bangladesh would be smart and prosperous,” he said, adding “the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be recognized as the landmark in the democratic history of the country.”

Talking on the failure of BNP-Jammat, the ruling party leader said BNP-Jammat have no way to wait for the next five years as they have repeatedly boycotted the elections.

“Now all the allegations made by BNP-Jammat are baseless and out of reality”, he told the press-briefing.

Lauding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to be a prime minister for the fifth times and four consecutive times, he said the Ambassadors of India, Russia, China, Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka have already congratulated after called on her.

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Huq and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office secretary Biplob Barua and central committee member Sayeed Khokon were also present during this time.