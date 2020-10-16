Home / Economics / Details

ServicEngine Ltd. donated safety and hygiene product to the `Save the Future Foundation’

15 October 2020, 3:04:48

ServicEngine Ltd. donated safety and hygiene product to the `Save the Future Foundation’ as a part of CSR program for the street children.

ServicEngine Ltd. a leading outsourcing company and sister concern of Abdul Monem group, donated safety and hygiene product to the `Save the Future Foundation’ as a part of CSR program for the street children. Representatives of the Save the Future Foundation and SEBPO official members were present on the occasion.

