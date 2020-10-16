ServicEngine Ltd. donated safety and hygiene product to the `Save the Future Foundation’
15 October 2020, 3:04:48
ServicEngine Ltd. donated safety and hygiene product to the `Save the Future Foundation’ as a part of CSR program for the street children.
ServicEngine Ltd. a leading outsourcing company and sister concern of Abdul Monem group, donated safety and hygiene product to the `Save the Future Foundation’ as a part of CSR program for the street children. Representatives of the Save the Future Foundation and SEBPO official members were present on the occasion.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Comments: