EU delegation pays courtesy call on Supradip in Bandarban

A European Union (EU) delegation headed by its Ambassador and Head of Delegation in Bangladesh Michael Miller paid a courtesy call on Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma in Nilachal, Bandarban today.

The other members of the delegation were Katarina Miller, Antonio Alessandro, Paola Belfore and Andre Carstens, an official release said here today.

The CHT Affairs Adviser at the time briefed the visiting delegation about the history and beauty of Bandarban, and its different tourist attractions.

Nandita Chakma, wife of Supradip Chakma, Bandarban district council Chairman Professor Thansama Lusai, Ministry of CHT Affairs Additional Secretary Pradip Kumar Mohottam, Joint Secretary Kankan Chakma and Bandarban Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah Kawser were present on the occasion, among others.

The CHT Affairs Adviser reached Bandarban on April 17 on a five-day government visit.