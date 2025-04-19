Women’s Affairs Reform Commission to submit report to CA this afternoon

The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission will submit its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today.

“The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission will submit its report to the Honorable Chief Adviser tomorrow at 4:30 pm today,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

In November 2024, the government formed the 10-member Women’s Affairs Reform Commission with Shireen Parveen Haque, a founding member of Nari Paksha, as its chief.

Other members of the commission are: Maheen Sultan, senior fellow, Brac Institute of Governance and Development; Sara Hossain, executive director, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (Blast); Fawzia Karim Firoze, president, Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association; Kalpona Akter, president, Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation;

Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, women’s health expert; Sumaiya Islam, executive director, Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra; Nirupa Dewan, former member, National Human Rights Commission; Ferdousi Sultana, former senior social development adviser, Asian Development Bank; and Nishita Zaman Niha, a student representative.

The commission was asked to submit its report to the Chief Adviser within 90 days.

On October 17, 2024, the government announced the formation of four more new reform commissions on health, mass media, workers’ rights and women affairs.