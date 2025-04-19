বাংলা
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Women’s Affairs Reform Commission to submit report to CA this afternoon
National

Women’s Affairs Reform Commission to submit report to CA this afternoon

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission will submit its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today.

“The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission will submit its report to the Honorable Chief Adviser tomorrow at 4:30 pm today,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

In November 2024, the government formed the 10-member Women’s Affairs Reform Commission with Shireen Parveen Haque, a founding member of Nari Paksha, as its chief.

Other members of the commission are: Maheen Sultan, senior fellow, Brac Institute of Governance and Development; Sara Hossain, executive director, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (Blast); Fawzia Karim Firoze, president, Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association; Kalpona Akter, president, Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation;

Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, women’s health expert; Sumaiya Islam, executive director, Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra; Nirupa Dewan, former member, National Human Rights Commission; Ferdousi Sultana, former senior social development adviser, Asian Development Bank; and Nishita Zaman Niha, a student representative.

The commission was asked to submit its report to the Chief Adviser within 90 days.
On October 17, 2024, the government announced the formation of four more new reform commissions on health, mass media, workers’ rights and women affairs.

You may also like

Govt will hold “best election” in Bangladesh’s history: CA

EU delegation pays courtesy call on Supradip in Bandarban

Pahela Baishakh is the symbol of “our harmony”: CA

CA thanks US President for tariff pause

Gazette on ‘Cyber Safety Ordinance’ end of this month: Faiz

Rizwana, Lewis stress strategic actions to enhance climate resilience

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Pahela Baishakh is the symbol of “our harmony”: CA
Gaza hospital damaged in Israeli strike: civil defence
CA thanks US President for tariff pause
Gazette on ‘Cyber Safety Ordinance’ end of this month: Faiz

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More