Evaly’s Russell-Shamima Arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Shamima Nasrin, Chairman, and Mohammad Russell, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the e-commerce platform Evaly.

A DB team arrested them from the Dhanmondi area of the capital on Tuesday (January 20) at midnight.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Talebur Rahman of the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division confirmed the matter on Tuesday (January 20).

He stated, “Mohammad Russell, Evaly’s MD (Managing Director), and Chairman Shamima Nasrin have been arrested. There is information about 391 warrants against them.”