We will not accept any unreasonable conditions imposed by the ICC

Youth, Sports, and Law Advisor Asif Nazrul stated, ‘Bangladesh will not accept any unreasonable conditions imposed by the ICC if they are pressured by India.’

For some time now, there has been ongoing drama surrounding Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup. However, Bangladesh remains firm on its decision, opposing playing the World Cup in India.

When journalists inquired about the matter with the advisor at the Secretariat today, he stated, ‘If the ICC succumbs to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and imposes unreasonable conditions on us, we will not comply with those terms.’

Will Bangladesh participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup? The answer to this question is imminent. The ICC is set to announce its final decision tomorrow, Wednesday (January 21). ICC representatives conveyed this to the BCB during last Saturday’s meeting.

Advisor Asif Nazrul mentioned that he has no information regarding the possibility of Scotland replacing Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup if Bangladesh chooses not to participate.

Andrew Fagrave, GM of the ICC’s Integrity Unit, visited Bangladesh to discuss the country’s World Cup participation. Gaurav Saxena, ICC’s General Manager (Events & Corporate Communications), joined virtually. During that meeting, the BCB reiterated that Bangladesh would not travel to India for the World Cup under any circumstances due to security concerns.

Consequently, the BCB and ICC also discussed potential group changes, aiming to minimize logistical complexities.