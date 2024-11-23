FA attributes govt’s diplomatic success to overwhelmed global support

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has attributed the interim government’s overall success in diplomacy to the overwhelmed international support.

“After resuming office, we approached all countries and received overwhelmingly positive responses,” he told BSS.

The foreign adviser highlighted how international envoys promptly called on the interim administration, expressing solidarity and unconditional support.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, took office after deposing the Awami League government in a mass uprising.

Unprecedented Global Backing

Professor Yunus’s global stature has played a pivotal role in strengthening Bangladesh’s diplomatic outreach, evidenced by his reception at international platforms.

According to Touhid, the interim government’s reform initiatives, spearheaded by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, have been widely endorsed.

Prof Yunus received a warm welcome at major global summits in New York and Baku, cementing Bangladesh’s standing on the global stage.

Touhid also acknowledged challenges, including disinformation campaigns, but emphasized that truth and transparency have prevailed.

Diplomatic Achievements: A Humanitarian Milestone

One of the interim government’s most notable diplomatic achievements was securing the release of more than hundreds Bangladeshi expatriates detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for participating in protests there aligned with the student-led uprising in Bangladesh during August-July.

Initially sentenced to lengthy prison terms by the UAE Federal Court, the detainees were later pardoned and deported following high-level diplomatic engagements, including a direct conversation between the Chief Adviser and his UAE counterpart.

“Such an incident is unprecedented,” Touhid remarked, crediting Professor Yunus global fame and the government’s strategic communication and efforts to clarify that the protests were directed at Bangladesh’s internal issues.

The case underscored the interim government’s ability to address complex international challenges, said the foreign adviser.

Discipline in Foreign Ministry Administration

Touhid highlighted efforts to restore discipline within the foreign ministry as measures included ending contractual appointments and paving path of promoting junior officers by not extending tenures of ambassadors post-retirement.

“These steps are aimed at clearing administrative backlogs and improving efficiency,” he explained.

Strengthened Relations with Major Countries

United States

Touhid described the meeting between Chief Adviser Yunus and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UNGA as a milestone.

This marked the first high-level meeting between the two nations’ leaders in 30 years and this is the first time in history of Bangladesh a US President has met a head of Bangladesh government on the UNGA sidelines.

During the meeting, which is seen as a “rare occasion”, US President Joe Biden has offered his country’s full support to Prof Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government.

Besides, in September, the US sent a high level delegation for financial and economic cooperation with Bangladesh following the changed political situation.

On September 15, The United States’ announcement of a $200 million aid package for Bangladesh’s interim government marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

European Union

The EU reaffirmed its support for democratic elections and reforms as EU High Representative Josep Borrell emphasized cooperation on trade, governance, and human rights, with the EU importing $24 billion in Bangladeshi products annually.

Meanwhile, diplomats representing 27 European countries based in Dhaka and New Delhi are set to meet Prof Yunus in a unified show of support for the interim government and strengthening economic cooperation.

United Kingdom

British Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West’s visit to Dhaka highlighted the UK’s commitment to supporting the interim government’s reform initiatives.

“They expressed their willingness to cooperate and sought details on how the UK can support the interim government,” Touhid said.

China

“All previous governments have maintained good relations with China, and we aim to continue this,” Touhid affirmed, adding that the government’s engagement with Western nations will not affect its relations with Beijing.

China has also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and non-interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

India

Touhid expressed optimism about normalizing relations with India emphasizing the need for pragmatic steps to overcome existing challenges.

“We consider our relationship with India important, and I believe it is equally important for India,” he said.

Referring the upcoming Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) to be held in Dhaka next month, the foreign adviser said, “I believe the FOC will be the first step in that direction.”

He said bilateral interactions including a telephone conversation between professor Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his meeting with Indian external minister S Jaishankar on the sideline of UNGA have set the stage for improved ties.

The advisor acknowledged the challenges in the current political climate, stating, “There may be a few hiccups – it’s normal. Hiccups happen when there are significant changes. We aim to create a good working relationship by overcoming these issues for the benefit of both sides.”

However, Touhid acknowledged complexities stemming from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India following her resignation amid political upheaval.

The foreign relations experts observed that Sheikh Hasina’s resignation has opened the door for a revaluation of Bangladesh’s foreign policy, creating fresh opportunities to reshape alliances and strengthen regional ties.