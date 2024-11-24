Power review committee for hiring reputed international law firm

The National Review Committee on the power, energy, and mineral resources today urged the government to hire a reputed legal and investigative firm to assist evaluation of major power generation contracts signed during the Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic rule during 2009-2024.

In an extraordinary resolution, the committee led by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury said it needed more time to do further analysis of other solicited and unsolicited contracts.

The committee is collecting evidence that may lead to potential renegotiation or cancellation of contracts in line with the international arbitration laws and proceedings, according to a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

“To facilitate this, we recommend the immediate engagement of one or more top-quality international legal and investigative firms to assist our committee,” the review committee said in its resolution.

It said it wants to ensure that its investigations are in line with international standards and will be acceptable in international negotiations and arbitration.

The committee is currently engaged in the detailed investigation of several contracts.

Those include: Adani (Godda) BIFPCL 1234.4 megawatt coal fired power plant, Payra 1320 MW coal, Meghnaghat 335 MW dual fuel, Ashuganj 195 MW gas, Bashkhali 612 MW Coal, Meghnaghat 583 MW dual fuel and Meghnaghat 584 MW gas/RLNG plant.