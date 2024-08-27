Fakhrul for removal of fascist govt’s officials involved in mass killing

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called the interim government to remove officials who conducted mass killing in favour of the fascist government soon and replace them with honest and deprived officials.

“We are seeing those individuals (officials), who helped the fascist government and were involved in the killings, in the administration. We no longer want to see their faces,” he said.

The BNP secretary general added: “Please, remove them as soon as possible and give opportunities to those who are patriotic, who want to work and who had been deprived of basic facilities. If this isn’t done, the nation will not forgive you.”

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a memorial meeting of Kazi Zafar Ahmed, one of the organizers of the Liberation War, and former prime minister and Jatiya Party chairman, at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here as the chief guest, marking his (Zafar) the 9th death anniversary.

Jatiya Party (Zafar) organized the meeting with its chairman and former minister Mostafa Zamal Haider in the chair.

About the movement of Ansar members, Fakhrul said there was an attempt to create chaos wearing the uniform of Ansar members by surrounding the Secretariat on Sunday.

“However, the students thwarted this attempt. This is, indeed, a sign of danger. It indicates that the defeated forces are trying in various ways to foil this victory. We urge the people not to allow such things,” he added.

About waging movements in different institutions in the country, the BNP secretary general said, “When fascism was in power, you couldn’t even think of standing on the streets. Now that opportunity has come, give the new government some time. They will surely address these issues and work accordingly”.

But, he said, the people will not take positively the way of realising demands by force or creating blockades.

Urging all to remain patient, Fakhrul said, “We must remain alert. The government that has come to power is certainly here to do work. We should give them that scope. We want to give them a logical period of time. And they have to hold elections. The people are waiting for that”.

He added: “The fascist government has collapsed in face of student-people uprising after a long period of 15-16 years. They have fled the country. Their fleeing is undoubtedly a great victory for us”.

Speaking about the country’s ongoing crisis period, the BNP secretary general said, “We are passing a critical time. After a successful student-people revolution, an interim government has come to power. We have confidence in this government. The head of this government is a globally recognized personality”.

Noting that the people have sky-high expectations from this government, Fakhrul said, “After the dreadful fascism, they will hold an election to be free and fair. They will clear all the obstacles in the process. For past few days, we were worried, because we didn’t hear anything from the Chief Adviser. Yesterday, he spoke and addressed the nation”.

In his address to the nation, the Chief Adviser said when the election will take place it is a political decision, the BNP leader said, putting emphasise on holding discussions with political parties in this regard.

“I hope that the Chief Adviser will definitely engage in that (discussion) process. He will talk with the political parties,” Fakhrul said, adding, “We expected a roadmap from the Chief Adviser”.

He said, “We don’t want to be a police state. We don’t want the police to control us and constantly dictating what we can do and cannot do. We don’t want them to destroy lives of us and our children by filing false cases, extorting money after filing cases and shooting them. We want the police to be reformed as a force that would truly serve the people”.

Mentioning that cases were filed against about 60 lakh BNP men, the party’s secretary general demanded withdrawal of these cases.

About the ongoing flood situation, Fakhrul said floods can occur due to heavy rains. “But this time, the flood is a criminal offense. India released the dam water without informing downstream about the consequences, which is a violation of international laws,” he said.

Many people were swept away in an unprepared state due to onrush of water, causing deaths, the BNP secretary general said, adding they are now leading an inhumane life.

“I express my sympathy to them,” he said.

Recalling the memories of former Jatiya Party Chairman Kazi Zafar Ahmed, Fakhrul said, “During my student life, I had heard the name of Kazi Zafar Ahmed. When we enrolled at Dhaka University, Zafar Bhai was in prison. After he was released from jail, we were astonished listening to his speech. Many students joined politics after hearing his speech”.