Tuesday, August 27, 2024
National

Flood death toll rises to 23, over 5.7 million affected

Death toll in the devastating flood has risen to 23 as deaths of two more people in Noakhali and one new in Khagrachhari were reported today.

Among the deaths, six were in Cumilla, one in Feni, five in Chattogram, one in Khagrachhari, five in Noakhali, one in Brahmanbaria, one in Lakshmipur and three were in Cox’s Bazar districts while two persons are remaining missing in Moulvibazar district.

Disaster Management and Relief Ministry gave the updates on the flood situation this afternoon.

Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar districts have been affected in the ongoing flood since August 20.

   

As many as 57,01,204 people have been affected in the flood in 550 unions and municipalities under 74 upazilas of 11 districts.

A total of 12,38,048 families have been stranded in the flood while 4,69,523 people took refuge at 3,834 shelter centers. A total of 28,907 cattle were also given shelter there.

A total of Taka 3.52 crore (cash), 20,650 metric tons of rice and 15,000 packets of dry food, Taka 35 lakh for baby food and Taka 35 lakh for fodder have been allocated for the 11 flood-hit districts.

A total of 645 medical teams are working to provide treatment to the affected people in the flood-hit districts.

   

