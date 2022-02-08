Falsehood is BNP’s only resort to conceal failures: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said falsehood is the BNP’s only resort to cover up its failure in playing due role during the coronavirus crisis.

“The BNP leaders are continuously lying against the government to hide their inability to stand by the country’s people,” he told a function at the AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

The AL Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee arranged the function to distribute the COVID-19 safety products among the representatives of different agencies.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there are so many political parties in Bangladesh but only the ruling Awami League is standing by the destitute people at the field level.

One party is giving lip service staying home but people do not want its lip service now, he said. He said the people consider the AL as their friend durig crisis since the AL men stand by the commoners with whatever they have.