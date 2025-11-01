Farida for inclusion of fishermen’s livelihoods in environmental assessment

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter today said environmental assessments must go beyond ecological considerations to include the fishermen’s livelihoods and cultural identity as well as institutional recognition of their labor.

She also noted Bangladesh possesses rich aquatic biodiversity, making it all the more essential to conserve natural fisheries resources and ensure social protection for the fishing communities.

The adviser made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the 7th Center for Sustainable Development Conference 2025, held this morning at Six Seasons Hotel, said a ministry press release. The conference was jointly organized by the Center for Sustainable Development and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

She highlighted that a significant portion of the country’s animal protein comes from fish, eggs, and other animal products, mostly produced by small-scale farmers, many of whom are women. However, their contribution has yet to receive adequate recognition at the policy-making level, she added.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has a maritime area of 118,813 square kilometers, she said that despite its rich aquatic biodiversity, the country’s marine fishery resources are not being used properly. In addition, due to the lack of adequate culverts for infrastructural development and road construction, water flow is being obstructed in many places, which is negatively affecting fish migration and natural production systems, she pointed out.

Farida Akhter said that various plans have been adopted for fishery conservation and initiatives such as declaring Marine Protected Areas are ongoing. However, these initiatives need to be implemented in a more coordinated and organized manner.

She further warned that Bangladesh’s rich diversity of natural and marine fish is increasingly threatened by pollution, particularly from plastics and industrial waste, which endangers fish life and food security.

Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli and Saida Madiha Murshed, Member of ULAB Board of Trustees, spoke as guests.

Professor Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of ULAB, delivered the welcome address while Professor Sharmind Nilormi of Jahangirnagar University made keynote presentation.

Policymakers, development partners, and students from various universities joined the event.