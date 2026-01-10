“Final announcement of the number of seats of the Jamaat alliance by January 12”

The final number of seats of the Jamaat alliance will be announced tomorrow or the day after – this is what the convenor of the alliance partner National Citizen Party (NCP) Nahid Islam said.

He gave this information to mediapersons after meeting with European Union (EU) chief election observer Ivers Jobes on Saturday (January 10).

Nahid Islam said that the European Union is sending a large team to monitor the elections. Because they want to see fair elections in Bangladesh. EU representatives will act impartially.

NCP has informed the meeting of its apprehensions about the ‘level playing field’ of the polls. Nahid said that government officials are providing security to a particular political party. Due to which, wrong message is going to media and public. He fears that if Osman Hadi’s killers are not arrested, the polling environment will become more insecure.

This time the NCP convener accused the Election Commission (EC) of bias. He said, EC is also validating the nomination of debtors.