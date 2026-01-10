Interim government has freed the country from Indian domination: Asif Nazrul

Legal advisor Professor said that the interim government has freed the country from the domination of India. Asif Nazrul.

He made this comment at a policy dialogue titled ‘Political Parties, Human Rights and Freedom of Expression’ organized by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) at Sirdap Auditorium in the capital on Saturday (January 10) afternoon.

Dr. Asif Nazrul said, this government has freed Bangladesh from Indian domination. India has been able to speak with an independent voice everywhere, from the aggressive role it played.

He said, of course, there are some logical aspects to the criticism. But, in some cases, the criticism goes to merciless levels. If the government does 4 things out of 10 things, it says that it has done 4 things, and then criticizes it for not doing 6 things. But, don’t see anything like that.

The legal adviser said, now everything including creation of posts, transfer, promotion, budget allocation in the judicial department has been given to the high court. Does it reform? It is not a reform in the 54-year history of Bangladesh, such a big part of the state? Don’t you think, it will play a role in the establishment of human rights in the establishment of rule of law in Bangladesh?

He said, reforms are not magic lights that will play a role immediately. We have made a missing commission. It worked wonderfully. In light of the experience of this commission, we have created a Human Rights Commission.

Asif Nazrul said, I tell you with conviction that our law is better than any human rights law in South Asia. We are soon going to appoint the Human Rights Commission under this Act. Is it any reform? Expectation management has become a big deal in our post-revolutionary era.