Home » Fire in Korail is even more severe, 16 units brought in to control it
National

Fire in Korail is even more severe, 16 units brought in to control it

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

A fire incident in Dhaka’s Korail slum has escalated severely. The fire broke out on Tuesday (Nov 25) around 5:20 PM. According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, they received the alert at 5:22 PM, and 16 firefighting units were deployed.

Rashed bin Khalid, duty officer of the Fire Service, told media that when the alert came, 11 units first arrived and began fire control. Later, 5 more units joined them.

At this stage, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known. There are no reports of casualties so far. However, it’s believed that the loss could be significant.

You may also like

CEC for impartiality from election observers

Referendum Ordinance gets final approval

Silent revolution has taken place in fish farming: Farida Akhter

3 martyr families in Sunamganj satisfied with Sheikh Hasina’s verdict

Bangladesh, Bhutan sign two MoUs

Govt committed to establishing social justice: Shipping Adviser

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More