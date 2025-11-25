Fire in Korail is even more severe, 16 units brought in to control it

A fire incident in Dhaka’s Korail slum has escalated severely. The fire broke out on Tuesday (Nov 25) around 5:20 PM. According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, they received the alert at 5:22 PM, and 16 firefighting units were deployed.

Rashed bin Khalid, duty officer of the Fire Service, told media that when the alert came, 11 units first arrived and began fire control. Later, 5 more units joined them.

At this stage, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known. There are no reports of casualties so far. However, it’s believed that the loss could be significant.