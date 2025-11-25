CEC for impartiality from election observers

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin urged all election observers to maintain transparency and impartiality in performing their duties for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

“Those of you working at the field level must remain fully impartial and ensure that anyone operating under your direction understands that the Election Commission has only one objective to deliver a fair and credible election to the nation. It is our collective national responsibility to uphold the highest standards of neutrality and we will carry out that duty with integrity.”

He told a dialogue with representatives from 40 observation organizations today at the Election Commission Bhaban at Agargaon.

“The Commission will operate its own official supervisory system during this election. We also want to view this election through your eyes. Those working at the field level must inform us whether the process is being conducted transparently and whether the election code of conduct and relevant laws are being properly followed. The individuals you appoint must not influence any party’s campaign-you must ensure this. Remember, their duty is to observe, not to interfere in the electoral process,” AMM Nasir Uddin.

He said they are pledged to the nation that we will hold a fair, credible and well-conducted election-something the Election Commission cannot achieve alone. “This is a national responsibility that we must all carry together. We intend to learn from the past and continue to move forward,” he added.

Highlighting that observers will play a role at every stage of the election, the CEC said, “You will report to us on how the campaign is progressing, how the polling centers are being managed, how presiding officers and police are performing their duties and whether voters are facing any obstruction. This report must be completely truthful that is your responsibility because much depends on the accuracy of your observations,” he said.

He also said, “If you find any shortcomings in the commission’s management anything that should be improved, you should recommend it to us. Your recommendations will guide our future actions. Our goal is to conduct the election with full transparency and in an environment that is friendly and accessible for voters.”

Any recommendations for improving election management would help shape the future reforms as the commission aims to hold a transparent and voter-friendly election, he added.

Election Commissioners Brig Gen (Retd.) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmed, Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar and Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed and other senior officials attended the dialogue.