Fire Raged for 30 Hours on US Warship

The fire that broke out in the laundry room of the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford last week continued to burn for more than 30 hours. Dozens of sailors on board the warship fell ill due to smoke inhalation in the incident, according to The New York Times.

This information was reported on Monday (March 16), citing unnamed sailors and military officials.

Last week, the US Navy had disclosed the fire on this largest warship. At the time, it was stated that the fire had been brought under control, it was not a wartime attack, and two sailors sustained minor injuries.

The statement further noted that the military operations of the 100,000-ton vessel, deployed in the Red Sea amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, were not disrupted.

However, the situation is far from normal for the nearly 4,500 crew members and air wing personnel on board the $13 billion ship. The New York Times report stated that about 600 sailors lost their living quarters due to the fire and are currently sleeping on tables or floors. Additionally, many sailors are unable to wash their clothes.

CNN had sought comment from the US 5th Fleet, responsible for the Persian Gulf and Red Sea, regarding this report.

The current deployment of the USS Ford has now entered its 10th month. During this extended period, the ship’s toilet-related problems have also become acute. NPR first reported this issue in January. Over the past few years, dozens of external aids have been required to resolve plumbing issues, with at least 12 instances occurring during the current deployment.

Since leaving Norfolk, Virginia, last June, the Ford has crossed the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, then again crossed the Atlantic to the Caribbean region to assist in the Venezuela operation, and is currently stationed in the Middle East.

According to the report, if this deployment lasts until mid-April, it will be the longest deployment for a US aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War.